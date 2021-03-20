Brown Advisory Inc. Has $37.55 Million Stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 2.32% of McGrath RentCorp worth $37,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth $2,379,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, insider Kay Dashner sold 3,000 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,129. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $83.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.02. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $44.32 and a twelve month high of $86.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.17 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.75%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

