Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,271 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.15% of Teleflex worth $29,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex stock opened at $401.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $401.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.58. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $221.27 and a one year high of $434.98.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $711.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.66 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Teleflex’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.60.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

