Brown Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 269,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,478,000. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.72% of The Hanover Insurance Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $131.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.74 and a 1-year high of $133.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

THG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

