Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 17,080 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 501,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,080 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Pinterest worth $33,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.69.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 10,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $702,363.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,273,725 shares of company stock worth $95,003,815.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $73.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.08 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.50.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $705.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.75 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

