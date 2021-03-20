Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 460,804 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 101.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 916,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460,804 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.99% of La-Z-Boy worth $36,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,354,000 after acquiring an additional 33,150 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other La-Z-Boy news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 3,884 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $174,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,466,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 775 shares of company stock valued at $30,734. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $44.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average of $38.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.15. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $46.34.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. La-Z-Boy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

