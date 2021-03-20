Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 4,832 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.27% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $38,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 161,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,592,000 after purchasing an additional 12,487 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $560,000. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

VXF stock opened at $180.78 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $189.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.57.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

