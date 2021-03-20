Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,393,574 Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,393,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,040,000. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.28% of Eastern Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EBC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,589,000. Lynch & Associates IN acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000.

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.75. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $20.15.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $153.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd.

EBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

