Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 634,958 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,318 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $31,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Intel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities cut Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $63.76 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $66.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $259.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

