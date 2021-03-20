Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 701,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,795 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.44% of Onto Innovation worth $33,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 145,334 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $8,837,760.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 284,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,315,100.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 41,767 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,481,795.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 446,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,522,830.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,101 shares of company stock worth $11,825,956. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $60.22 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $67.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

