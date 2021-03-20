Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,256 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,397 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $38,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,982,300 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,811,510,000 after buying an additional 377,871 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of American Express by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,121,676,000 after purchasing an additional 617,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,662,806 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $868,446,000 after purchasing an additional 148,905 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,350,632 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $646,945,000 after purchasing an additional 41,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $611,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,919 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP stock opened at $140.71 on Friday. American Express has a 52-week low of $68.12 and a 52-week high of $151.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.45.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

