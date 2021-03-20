BTU Protocol (BTU) Price Tops $0.64 on Top Exchanges

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 20th. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $57.94 million and approximately $8,316.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTU Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001078 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BTU Protocol has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00051570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00013921 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $392.96 or 0.00661926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00069799 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00024514 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00034406 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,336 coins. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.