Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

BURBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of BURBY stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.76. Burberry Group has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $30.56.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

