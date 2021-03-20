Burst Price Up 8.4% Over Last Week (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, Burst has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Burst coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Burst has a total market capitalization of $9.81 million and $17,062.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Burst

Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,117,406,277 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

