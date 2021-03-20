Bytecoin (BCN) Market Cap Hits $90.90 Million

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a market cap of $90.90 million and $627,770.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.35 or 0.00402757 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

