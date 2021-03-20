Bytom (BTM) Trading Up 17.4% Over Last 7 Days

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Bytom has a market capitalization of $162.63 million and $44.65 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bytom alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $201.75 or 0.00344166 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003578 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004191 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000504 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 73% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,664,047,725 coins and its circulating supply is 1,416,762,794 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.