C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.33.

AI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

In other C3.ai news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 583,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total value of $47,280,834.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,339,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,671,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $454,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 670,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,927,128.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,828,751 shares of company stock worth $413,906,594 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,500,317,000. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,550,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,163,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $74.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.90. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $72.30 and a 1-year high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

