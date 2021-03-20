Caas Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 20,000 Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seer during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Seer during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Seer in the 4th quarter worth $424,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seer in the fourth quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seer during the fourth quarter worth about $578,000.

Shares of Seer stock opened at $52.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.45. Seer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.37 and a 12-month high of $86.55.

In other news, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 313,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $20,102,621.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,856 shares in the company, valued at $39,186,412.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 252,545 shares of Seer stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $16,200,761.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 920,655 shares of company stock worth $59,060,018 in the last three months.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEER. Bank of America assumed coverage on Seer in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Seer in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

