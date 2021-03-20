Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 567.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,811 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $11,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $695,765.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at $19,831,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,236 shares of company stock worth $3,624,057. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE opened at $111.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.10. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $119.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 34.02%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

