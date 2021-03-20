Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 681.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 468,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408,885 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.09% of VICI Properties worth $11,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in VICI Properties by 1,834.8% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,843.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $28.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.49.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 89.19%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

