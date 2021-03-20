Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 21,293 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,293 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.41.

Shares of KMI opened at $15.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.97. The company has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 318.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.