Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 28,817 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3,624.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,612 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,817 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Illumina were worth $10,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 238.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $367.85.

In other news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.51, for a total transaction of $1,111,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,552,937.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.27, for a total value of $109,581.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at $15,687,250.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 18,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,321,028. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina stock opened at $415.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.50, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.00 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $440.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.04.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.65 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.