Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,994 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Amgen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in Amgen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 2,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN opened at $245.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.15.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.50.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.