Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,866 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX opened at $82.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $41.41 and a 52 week high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSX. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.47.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.