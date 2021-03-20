Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 339.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,041 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FLT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.11.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $280.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.99. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.51 and a 12-month high of $292.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

