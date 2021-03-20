Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,955 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in NIO were worth $10,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in NIO by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in NIO in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in NIO in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIO in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in NIO in the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSE:NIO opened at $43.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.61 and a beta of 2.81. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $66.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.73) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.40 to $68.30 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Nomura assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.70 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

