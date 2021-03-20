Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $12.21 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,027 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in General Mills were worth $12,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $2,227,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $2,663,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $60.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.10. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

