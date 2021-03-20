Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $6.94 Million Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 873.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,215 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $6,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABMD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Abiomed in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Abiomed in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total transaction of $2,117,245.72. Insiders have sold 17,156 shares of company stock worth $5,552,246 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABMD. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abiomed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.00.

ABMD opened at $299.81 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $387.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $231.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Abiomed’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

