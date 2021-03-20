Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $7.82 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,170 shares of company stock worth $1,106,264 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stephens cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.06.

NYSE:PNC opened at $175.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $184.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.