Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $8.24 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 64,156 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Corning were worth $8,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Corning by 629.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,480,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,539 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $67,269,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Corning by 331.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,464,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,877 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 805.1% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,194,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,315 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Corning by 2,112.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 611,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,032,000 after acquiring an additional 584,337 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Corning news, CFO R Tony Tripeny sold 44,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $1,742,525.50. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Insiders sold 303,496 shares of company stock worth $11,806,697 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $41.28 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $42.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day moving average is $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.40, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

