Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $9.25 Million Position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,816 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 46,959 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.06% of Seagate Technology worth $9,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,543.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 756 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $74.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. Seagate Technology plc has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $78.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 336,032 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $20,538,275.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 17,742 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,125,907.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,733,600 shares of company stock worth $289,358,434. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upgraded Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.52.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

