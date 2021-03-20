Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $9.66 Million Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,012 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.11% of Bunge worth $9,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the third quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the third quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BG opened at $78.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.31. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $82.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

In other Bunge news, Director Bernardo Hees purchased 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.32 per share, for a total transaction of $507,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,549. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $86,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,946 shares in the company, valued at $7,930,317.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,331 shares of company stock worth $22,743,707 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

