Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 281.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,431 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Xylem were worth $8,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter worth $208,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Xylem by 269.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 203,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,676,000 after acquiring an additional 148,159 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Xylem by 808.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 256,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,076,000 after acquiring an additional 227,960 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Xylem by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 46,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 197,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,105,000 after buying an additional 146,778 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on XYL. Raymond James lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $584,446.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $611,157.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,068,106.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,868 shares of company stock worth $3,440,969. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem stock opened at $104.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.22. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.62 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

