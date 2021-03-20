Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,615 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $7,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $91.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $95.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.04.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.35%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.62.

In related news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $743,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

