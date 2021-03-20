Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 6,264 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Eaton by 10.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 35.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,233,000 after acquiring an additional 47,152 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 34.1% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 38.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 242.4% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 11,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.17.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $133.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.85. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $141.37.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.62%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

