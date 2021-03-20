Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,716 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,107 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $70.08 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $77.14. The company has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.77 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. MKM Partners upped their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. US Capital Advisors cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EOG Resources from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.79.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

