Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 406.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,580,000 after buying an additional 9,397,507 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,059,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,768,000 after buying an additional 172,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,624,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,396,000 after buying an additional 53,065 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,434,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,180,000 after purchasing an additional 200,076 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,206,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,878,000 after purchasing an additional 122,430 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Argus cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $116.69 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $121.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.22 and a 200-day moving average of $84.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

