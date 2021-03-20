Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 418.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,224 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI opened at $347.37 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $191.32 and a 12-month high of $379.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.27. The company has a market capitalization of $83.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $407.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.23.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.