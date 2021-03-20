Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,393 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 398,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,063,000 after buying an additional 54,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 259,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,856,000 after buying an additional 64,392 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $88.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $93.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.53.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.