Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 53,928 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 53,928 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $10,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,975 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,269,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,486,000 after purchasing an additional 910,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,771,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,282,000 after purchasing an additional 847,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,108,000 after purchasing an additional 790,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 291.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,486,000 after purchasing an additional 710,667 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $53.76 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $16.43 and a 52-week high of $59.93. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.53.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

