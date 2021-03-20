Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 57,187 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 559,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,187 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $7,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 35.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,164,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,213,000 after buying an additional 2,648,199 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,226,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,622,000 after buying an additional 2,639,242 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,933,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,026,000 after buying an additional 1,689,529 shares during the period. Bank of Italy lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 9.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 17,737,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,057,000 after buying an additional 1,521,151 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNHI opened at $15.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.27 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $16.02.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th.

CNHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CNH Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

