Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 6,155 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,155 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Baidu were worth $11,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 465,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,610,000 after purchasing an additional 190,848 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 138,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after acquiring an additional 90,688 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu stock opened at $257.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.23 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $281.44 and a 200-day moving average of $190.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Baidu declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.53.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

