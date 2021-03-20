Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 6,900 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,603 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $6,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,881 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 246,730 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $34,978,000 after acquiring an additional 60,861 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XLNX shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.94.

Xilinx stock opened at $122.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.12 and its 200-day moving average is $128.10. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.11 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

