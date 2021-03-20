Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,702 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $7,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CARR opened at $40.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

