Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,302 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. South State CORP. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock opened at $234.70 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $242.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.16.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.18.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

