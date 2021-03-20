CaixaPay Price Up 3,826.1% Over Last 7 Days (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. In the last week, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the US dollar. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.35 or 0.00455244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00066322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.88 or 0.00138389 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00061265 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $398.24 or 0.00673080 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00076516 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000508 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

