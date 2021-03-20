Camden Asset Management L P CA Acquires Shares of 327,904 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Camden Asset Management L P CA bought a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 327,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,788,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

BSX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.17. 12,334,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,442,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $42.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $974,708.58. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,297,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,441 shares of company stock worth $2,650,066. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSX. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.35.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.