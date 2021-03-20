Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.86

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and traded as low as $2.86. Canacol Energy shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 2,947 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85.

Canacol Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNNEF)

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2019, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 109,431 one thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

