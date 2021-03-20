Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Senior Officer Sells C$163,548.76 in Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.68, for a total value of C$163,548.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$109,423.65.

Shares of CNR traded down C$1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$146.55. 4,524,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,600. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$97.68 and a 52 week high of C$149.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$138.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$140.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$104.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.31.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNR. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$160.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$144.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$147.20.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

