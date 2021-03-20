Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Position Raised by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,048 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $11,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. FMR LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,020,000 after buying an additional 3,713,495 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,731,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,431,000 after purchasing an additional 620,416 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,217,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,324,000 after purchasing an additional 583,189 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 12,237.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 532,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,625,000 after purchasing an additional 528,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,355,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,002,000 after purchasing an additional 522,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at $8,501,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,684 shares of company stock worth $17,153,470 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.69.

NYSE COF opened at $126.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.22, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $134.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.