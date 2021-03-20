Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.11.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Capri from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Capri from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $36,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $13,435,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 70,929 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capri has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.99.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

